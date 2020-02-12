IOC, OCA warn govt against any misadventure

ISLAMABAD: International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) have authenticated recently held Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) elections through a letter and have also warned the government against any misadventure to harm the Olympic Movement.

In a letter written jointly written by James Macleod (IOC Director of Olympic Solidarity and NPC Relations) and Husain Al Musallam (Director General Technical OCA) president POA, the international and Asian body has extended full support and backing Pakistan’s national Olympic Committee. The letter that is available with The News has expressed its full faith in POA working particularly in carrying the flag of Olympic spirit.

“The repeated attempts by a few individuals to continuously challenge the autonomy of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and call for government interference or outside intervention with the POA are not only extremely regrettable, but also go against the basic principles of the Olympic Charter, which govern the Olympic Movement,” the letter written to POA says.

The IOC warned the government or government backed elements against starting the matter from scratch as all the issues and questioned raised by the breakaway bodies have already been settled.

“These matters have been addressed and definitively resolved at all levels over the past decade. Therefore, it is now expected that everyone acts accordingly and responsibly, and that such actions cease with immediate effect so as to let the POA focus on its mission and activities in favour of the Olympic Movement and the athletes in the country.”

The IOC letter of confirmation also mentioned that all those having any unconstitutional plan in their minds must keep in mind.

1: The POA Constitution has been revised in close collaboration with the IOC, as per the applicable procedure, in full compliance with the Olympic Charter, and was adopted by the POA General Assembly on 12 January 2019 and subsequently approved by the IOC, by letter dated 19 March 2019.

2. The regular POA Elective General Assembly took place on 26 November 2019 in accordance with the IOC-approved POA Constitution; and the IOC and OCA formally took note of the results by letter dated 6 December 2019.

The letter added that in view of this, the IOC hopes that the government will support the working of POA and will give it full respect. “We can confirm that the POA is in good standing with the IOC and OCA, and we hope that the relevant government authorities can fully support the POA in its activities and preparations for the forthcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, in the interest of sport and the athletes in Pakistan.”

The letter also directed POA President to communicate IOC’s finding and concerns to avoid future complications. “We would appreciate it if you could inform the highest government authorities of the IOC and OCA position so as to avoid any unnecessary confusion.”

Only the other day Federal Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination, Dr Fehmida Mirza during Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) executive committee meeting expressed concern over Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) elections, which she said, were unfair and non-transparent.