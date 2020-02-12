Ancient Jewish dish becomes melting pot of Israeli cuisine

BNEI BRAK: Moshe Genzler lifts the lid off a huge aluminium pot, thrusts in a massive spoon and dishes out a steaming portion of beans, potatoes and beef.

It is a Thursday evening at Maadaniat Chef, a small restaurant in the central Israeli ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak specialising in traditional eastern European Jewish food.The gefilte fish and potato kugel pale next to the warm brown glow of the eatery´s crowning glory — hamin — also known as cholent.

Consumed by Jews for Saturday lunch since antiquity, the rich stew is enjoying a renaissance in Israel.While ultra-Orthodox local residents sit at the few tables enjoying their steaming fare, three elderly women and a man, all secular, enter to enquire about the food.

The four are from the nearby cities of Givatayim and Ramat Gan and hope to celebrate a birthday with food from their childhood.“We wanted to try something different,” says one of the women.

A bus drops off a group of senior citizens from Kfar Daniel, a village between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, with their guide Yair Landsberg.“A dish you ate in your childhood is memories,” he says. “It´s enough that you smell it and you´re full of memories, of nostalgia.”Genzler — the young son-in-law of the restaurant´s owners — says eating hamin before the Sabbath has become trendy.