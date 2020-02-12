Ancient Jewish dish becomes melting pot of Israeli cuisine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BNEI BRAK: Moshe Genzler lifts the lid off a huge aluminium pot, thrusts in a massive spoon and dishes out a steaming portion of beans, potatoes and beef.
It is a Thursday evening at Maadaniat Chef, a small restaurant in the central Israeli ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak specialising in traditional eastern European Jewish food.The gefilte fish and potato kugel pale next to the warm brown glow of the eatery´s crowning glory — hamin — also known as cholent.
Consumed by Jews for Saturday lunch since antiquity, the rich stew is enjoying a renaissance in Israel.While ultra-Orthodox local residents sit at the few tables enjoying their steaming fare, three elderly women and a man, all secular, enter to enquire about the food.
The four are from the nearby cities of Givatayim and Ramat Gan and hope to celebrate a birthday with food from their childhood.“We wanted to try something different,” says one of the women.
A bus drops off a group of senior citizens from Kfar Daniel, a village between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, with their guide Yair Landsberg.“A dish you ate in your childhood is memories,” he says. “It´s enough that you smell it and you´re full of memories, of nostalgia.”Genzler — the young son-in-law of the restaurant´s owners — says eating hamin before the Sabbath has become trendy.
BNEI BRAK: Moshe Genzler lifts the lid off a huge aluminium pot, thrusts in a massive spoon and dishes out a steaming portion of beans, potatoes and beef.
It is a Thursday evening at Maadaniat Chef, a small restaurant in the central Israeli ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak specialising in traditional eastern European Jewish food.The gefilte fish and potato kugel pale next to the warm brown glow of the eatery´s crowning glory — hamin — also known as cholent.
Consumed by Jews for Saturday lunch since antiquity, the rich stew is enjoying a renaissance in Israel.While ultra-Orthodox local residents sit at the few tables enjoying their steaming fare, three elderly women and a man, all secular, enter to enquire about the food.
The four are from the nearby cities of Givatayim and Ramat Gan and hope to celebrate a birthday with food from their childhood.“We wanted to try something different,” says one of the women.
A bus drops off a group of senior citizens from Kfar Daniel, a village between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, with their guide Yair Landsberg.“A dish you ate in your childhood is memories,” he says. “It´s enough that you smell it and you´re full of memories, of nostalgia.”Genzler — the young son-in-law of the restaurant´s owners — says eating hamin before the Sabbath has become trendy.