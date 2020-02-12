close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
Johnson okays high-speed railway

World

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said the UK´s high-speed railway HS2 will be built despite soaring costs, bringing faster and greener transport connections between London and northern England. Addressing parliament, Johnson said his “cabinet has given high speed rail the green signal”. He added: “We are going to get this done and to ensure that we do so without further blowouts to costs or schedule; we are today taking decisive action to restore discipline to the programme.”

