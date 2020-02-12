close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
AFP
February 12, 2020

Kenya mourns Moi with state funeral

World

AFP
February 12, 2020

NAIROBI: Thousands of Kenyans on Tuesday gathered to mourn the country´s longest-serving leader, the hardline Daniel arap Moi, as a week of mourning climaxed with a state funeral. Moi, whose 24-year rule saw Kenya become a one-party state where critical voices were ruthlessly crushed, died on February 4 aged 95. Mourners began gathering at a national athletics stadium before dawn to pay their respects. Moi, who towered over Kenya between 1978 and 2002, lay in state for three days in parliament, with tens of thousands of people filing past. On Tuesday morning, he was taken on a gun carriage draped in Kenya´s flag through the streets of Nairobi to the crowded Nyayo national stadium flanked by soldiers.

