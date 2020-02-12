Downing of Syrian helicopter kills two

Qaminas, Syria: A Syrian military helicopter was downed Tuesday in Syria´s war-torn province of Idlib, killing both pilots, said an AFP correspondent and a war monitor group which blamed Turkish forces. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the aircraft crashed near the village of Qaminas, southeast of Idlib city, after being hit by a rocket fired by Turkish forces. Ankara, which supports Syrian armed groups in the rebel enclave in northwestern Syria, acknowledged the attack but did not claim responsibility. Turkey´s defence ministry said it had obtained information that “a helicopter belonging to the regime has crashed” without specifying who was responsible.