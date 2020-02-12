Downing of Syrian helicopter kills two

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Qaminas, Syria: A Syrian military helicopter was downed Tuesday in Syria´s war-torn province of Idlib, killing both pilots, said an AFP correspondent and a war monitor group which blamed Turkish forces. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the aircraft crashed near the village of Qaminas, southeast of Idlib city, after being hit by a rocket fired by Turkish forces. Ankara, which supports Syrian armed groups in the rebel enclave in northwestern Syria, acknowledged the attack but did not claim responsibility. Turkey´s defence ministry said it had obtained information that “a helicopter belonging to the regime has crashed” without specifying who was responsible.
Qaminas, Syria: A Syrian military helicopter was downed Tuesday in Syria´s war-torn province of Idlib, killing both pilots, said an AFP correspondent and a war monitor group which blamed Turkish forces. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the aircraft crashed near the village of Qaminas, southeast of Idlib city, after being hit by a rocket fired by Turkish forces. Ankara, which supports Syrian armed groups in the rebel enclave in northwestern Syria, acknowledged the attack but did not claim responsibility. Turkey´s defence ministry said it had obtained information that “a helicopter belonging to the regime has crashed” without specifying who was responsible.