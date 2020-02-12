Four held for killing journalist

LONDON: Four men were arrested under the Terrorism Act in Northern Ireland on Tuesday in connection with the death of journalist Lyra McKee in 2019, police said. The men, aged 20, 27, 29 and 52, were detained in Londonderry and were being held in Belfast after the 29-year-old was shot in the head during a night of rioting and petrol bombing. “The arrests have been made under the Terrorism Act after the New IRA claimed responsibility for murdering Lyra, who was shot dead in the Creggan area of the city on 18 April 2019,” a police statement said. The police have asked community members to come forward with information on the crime. “I have always believed that some people within the community know what happened and who was involved,” Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said.