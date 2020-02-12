close
Wed Feb 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 12, 2020

Four held for killing journalist

World

AFP
February 12, 2020

LONDON: Four men were arrested under the Terrorism Act in Northern Ireland on Tuesday in connection with the death of journalist Lyra McKee in 2019, police said. The men, aged 20, 27, 29 and 52, were detained in Londonderry and were being held in Belfast after the 29-year-old was shot in the head during a night of rioting and petrol bombing. “The arrests have been made under the Terrorism Act after the New IRA claimed responsibility for murdering Lyra, who was shot dead in the Creggan area of the city on 18 April 2019,” a police statement said. The police have asked community members to come forward with information on the crime. “I have always believed that some people within the community know what happened and who was involved,” Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World