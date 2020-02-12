Egypt population hits 100 million

CAIRO: Egypt´s population has reached 100 million, the statistics agency said Tuesday, highlighting the threat of overpopulation in a poverty-stricken country where many live in crowded megacities. The North African country retains its position as the most populous Arab nation and Africa´s third most populous country behind Ethiopia and Nigeria. A counter installed atop the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS) ticked over into nine digits for the first time, the agency said. A new baby is born in Egypt roughly every 17.9 seconds, the statistics body calculated. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly told a cabinet meeting last week that “population growth is the single largest challenge facing the state ... and affects national security”.