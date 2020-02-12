Britain unveils new laws to stop early release of terrorists

LONDON: Britain unveiled emergency laws on Tuesday to stop convicted terrorists from being automatically released part-way through their prison sentences, following two attacks in London.

The government hopes the bill will swiftly pass through parliament and become law by the end of the month. “No dangerous terrorist should be released automatically only to go on to kill and maim innocent people on our streets. Enough is enough,” said Justice Secretary Robert Buckland.

Prisoners are currently released on licence around half-way through their sentences. Under the proposed new law, terror convicts will only be considered for release after serving two-thirds of their sentence, and then only after consideration by a parole board. The change will affect around 50 prisoners currently behind bars.

Usman Khan, 28, stabbed two people to death in November in a knife attack near London Bridge while attending a prisoner rehabilitation conference. He was wearing a fake suicide vest and was quickly shot dead by police.

Sudesh Amman, 20, stabbed two people on February 3 in Streatham, south London, within weeks of being released early from prison. He was also wearing a fake suicide vest and was killed by armed officers.

Amman was freed from prison after serving part of his sentence for 16 Islamist-related terror offences — namely the possession and distribution of terrorist documents.