Arab Israeli Town vandalised by Jewish extremists

JISH: Dozens of cars in an Israeli Arab village were vandalised overnight, police said Tuesday, with slogans sprayed on a mosque indicating the involvement of Jewish extremists.

The slogans “Jews awaken” and “Stop assimilating” were scrawled on a mosque and another building in Jish, a small village in the Galilee just south of Israel´s border with Lebanon.

Police said they were investigating the incident, which they condemned along with “all nationalistic hate crimes”. Jish council head Elias Elias told AFP that the tyres of more than 150 cars were punctured.

He said it was not the first time the mixed Muslim and Christian village had been targeted and asked what the reaction would have been if the place of worship defiled had not been a mosque.

“I can only imagine what would happen if things like this would have been sprayed on a synagogue in the US or Europe,” he said.“The whole world would be in an uproar.”The incident bore the hallmark of a “price tag” attack — a euphemism for Jewish nationalist-motivated hate crimes targeting Palestinians and Arab Israelis and their property, as well as Muslim and Christian holy sites.