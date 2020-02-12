Mahmud Abbas warns UN on Trump’s ‘Swiss cheese’ peace

United Nations, United States: Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Tuesday urged the UN Security Council to reject President Donald Trump´s Middle East plan, saying it would splinter Palestinian lands and never bring lasting peace.

Brandishing a large map of a future Palestine as laid out by Trump, Abbas denounced it as a “Swiss cheese” deal that would give the Palestinians only a “fragmented state” without control of their airspace, sea or East Jerusalem.

“Who among you would accept such a state?” Abbas asked, as he warned that Israel would create an “apartheid” situation if it moves ahead with annexation.“I would like to say to Mr Donald Trump that his plan cannot achieve peace and security as it cancels international legitimacy,” Abbas said.

“It cancels all the rights of the Palestinians. This does not meet the aspirations of a two-state solution,” he said.“If you impose peace it will not last, it cannot last.”The Palestinians have sought to rally international support against the plan, which Trump unveiled alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on January 28.

But in a setback, the Palestinians dropped plans for a vote on a resolution Tuesday that would denounce the proposal.Diplomats said that the United States has put heavy pressure, including threats of financial repercussions, on Security Council members and that even some European nations were hesitant.

Abbas said that peace with Israel remained “achievable” and said: “I have come to build a just partnership.”“This deal is not an international partnership. This proposal was from one state, supported by another state to be imposed.”

The veteran 84-year-old leader, long considered a moderate among the Palestinians, rejected the use of violence but said that street protests showed the deep opposition to Israeli occupation. “Our entire people is saying ´No, no, no´ to this deal,” he said.Israel´s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, replied that Abbas stood in the way of a solution.