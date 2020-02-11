Four police officials remanded

FAISALABAD: A local court on Monday granted physical remand of four police officials and ordered the police to produce them again on Feb 12.

Four police officials, including SI Khalid Nadeem Randhawa, SHO Mamoon Kanjun, his son SI Zeeshan Khalid Randhwa, SI Nadeem Adil and constable Zulqarnain were produced in the court in abduction for ransom case. The accused policemen had allegedly received Rs 600,000 ransom from a citizen after hurling threat to kill him in a police encounter. They were booked under the orders of CPO Muhammad Sohail Ch.

The investigating officer told the court that out of the total amount of the ransom, the police had recovered Rs 130,000 from the accused police officers while the remaining amount of the ransom was still to be recovered from them.

WOMAN, HER 4 CHILDREN ABDUCTED: A woman along with her four minor children was abducted at Chak 73/JB Khurrianwala.

Accused Bashir entered the house of Ishaq and allegedly abducted his wife along with her children Sonia (12), Sana (10), Ahmad Raza (7) and Sobia (3). Complaint Ishaq in his application alleged that his wife was also raped by the accused. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

15 BOOKED FOR AERIAL FIRING: Rodala police on Monday booked 15 persons on the charge of opened fire in the air at two marriages at Chak 73 Rodala. The police have arrested 10 accused, including Zafar, Adil, Zeeshan and Atif.

CAB DRIVER SHOT DEAD ON RESISTANCE: A taxi driver was shot dead during a dacoity incident at Chak 23/JB on Monday.

Three unidentified accused snatched a taxi from its driver Ehsanullah. They shot him dead on resistance. Sahianwala police have registered a case.