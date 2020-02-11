PTI City president’s shop looted

HAFIZABAD: A theft incident was reported here on Monday. Some unidentified burglars broke into the shop of PTI City president Rai Mehmood Ashraf Kharral on Kolo Road and took away pesticides worth Rs 625,000. Police have registered a case.

CHEQUE: Zakat and Ushr Committee district chairman Sardar Babar Sohail has directed him the social welfare officer to ensure provision of medicines and medical treatment to the poor patients at the DHQ Hospital. He said this while giving away a cheque of Rs 2,281,000 to him here on Monday. He said that negligence in this connection would not be tolerated. He said that more funds would be provided for the poor patients.