‘Opposition fails to get public sympathy’

SARGODHA: Punjab Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi has alleged that due to indiscriminate corruption in the past, the opposition parties have lost public support and sympathy.

Talking to media men on Monday, the minister said that with reference to national development and prosperity, the PTI-led government was advancing towards with promoting merit culture. Ansar Majeed Niazi said that the previous rulers looted national economy by promoting the culture of looting and corruption.

The minister said that by starting protests without any solid reasons and to spread anarchy in the country, the opposition parties had been deprived of public support, adding that it would be right to say that opposition had totally been knocked out from political scenario.

He said that undoubtedly Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who gained popularity at international level. He said that the government’s performance during the first 15 months was much better than that of five years of the former governments.

Body recovered: Silanwali police recovered the body of an unidentified young man here on Monday. Police said that some passersby spotted a body near Chak 129/NB and informed the concerned police. Police said the youth was tortured to death by some unknown assailants who cut ears, gouged out eyes of the deceased and threw the body in fields. The deceased remained unidentified despite efforts and was buried in a local graveyard, police said. On the complaint of local citizen Muhammad Ashraf, police registered a case and started investigation.

Two killed in accidents: Two persons were killed while another suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Shahpur and Cantonment police limits.

Police said on Monday that Muhammad Naeem along with Manzoor Hussain was riding a car on Shahpur- Khushab Road when it collided with a tractor-trolley. Consequently, Manzoor received serious injuries and died on the spot while Naeem suffered injuries and was shifted to THQ Hospital Shahpur. In another accident, a speeding car hit to death motorcyclist Adnan near Chak 49 on Faisalabad Road and managed to escape. Police registered separate cases.

Fake fertiliser: Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has ensured promotion of Agriculture Department besides obtaining unpaid loans and elimination of fake fertilisers.

While addressing a meeting of Divisional Agriculture Advisory Committee, she said production per acre could be increased by solving the problem of the farmers.