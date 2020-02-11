Students to be trained in career mobilisation

The Amal Academy and Pepsi Company will join the University of Peshawar in its efforts for promoting students-centric career development skills.

The university signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Amal Academy and Pepsi Company for career mobilisation endeavours for the graduating students. According to the arrangement, the UoP in unison with Amal will arrange weekend workshops for students of the seventh and eight semesters with funding from the Pepsi Company. University of Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan signed the MoUs with the contracting parties.

The head of the public affairs, government affairs and communications, Pepsi Company, Khurrum Shah, and Ali Sadiq, Chief Executive Officer, Amal Academy, were at the signing ceremony. The vice-chancellor underscored the need for skills for the graduates entering the job market.