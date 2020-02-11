23 stolen cars, six motorbikes recovered

The local police busted a number of gangs during a crackdown on car-lifters and recovered 23 cars and six motorbikes from them, officials said on Monday.

“We have arrested 10 members of different gangs, including three Afghan nationals, and recovered 23 cars, six motorbikes, 2 auto-rickshaws, 23 cellular phones and Rs240,000 cash from them,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi told a press conference at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines. The SSP was giving details of police actions in the limits of the Cantt Circle in the last few weeks after reports of the surge in the street crimes in different parts of the provincial capital.

Afridi said that many of those arrested during the drive had been sent to jail after they were produced before the court. The city police have taken a number of measures in the last few weeks including transfer and posting of station house officers to improve the law and order situation with special focus on street crimes. Reports said that street crimes have increased in Peshawar in the recent years but most of the cases are not being registered by the police stations concerned, a practice going on for years to give OK report to the bosses.