Man kills daughter over marriage issue

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly killed his daughter for contracting the marriage of her own choice in Maswal area here on Monday.

According to police, the slain woman, 20, had married Mohammad Zahid some six months ago without the consent of his father, Mohammad Shakir. The accused, according to a first information report (FIR) got registered by Yasmin Bibi with the police, entered her house and opened indiscriminate fire on her daughter-in-law in the kitchen, leaving her critically injured.The wounded woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to injuries.