Tue Feb 11, 2020
Law results out

Karachi

 
February 11, 2020

Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Arshad Azmi announced the results of BA Law Part-I and II, Supplementary Examination 2018.

According to the gazette issued, eight candidates registered and appeared in the supple papers, and six students were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 75 per cent. The gazette shows that 59 candidates registered and appeared in the exams. Of them, 43 students cleared their papers. The overall pass percentage was 72.88 per cent.

