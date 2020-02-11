close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
KU cancels three admissions

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

The directorate of Karachi University on Monday cancelled three admissions for the academic session 2020 after verification from the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi, said Directorate of Admissions in-charge Dr Saima Akhtar.

She said Syed Tabsheer Hasan Naqvi had submitted a tampered marks sheet to get admission to BSc (Hon) in the Institute of Space Science and Technology. Likewise, Hussain Ali also submitted a tampered marks sheet in BS Food Science and Technology, while Mumtaz Hussain’s documents for admission also found forged during the verification process. The admissions of these candidates have been canceled.

