Unattended 8-month-old perishes in fire

An eight-month-old boy died on Monday after being trapped in a burning room at a house in Sector 4 in North Karachi.

According to the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police, the fire broke on the third floor of a residential building. One fire tender immediately reached the property and extinguished the fire, but by that time, the infant, Abdur Rehman, son of Tauqeer Ahmed, was already dead. The firefighters retrieved the body and transported it to a hospital. SHO Nadeem Siddiqui said that Reham’s father was at work while his mother had gone downstairs for some work, leaving the baby sleeping alone in a room. Only his uncle, Abdul Hannan, was present in the house when the incident took place.

The cause behind the fire was yet to be ascertained, but the police and the fire department suspected that the fire apparently broke out due to a short circuit.