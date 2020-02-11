FIA’s cybercrime cell seeks assistance from CDFST

The additional director of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime cell, Faizullah Korejo, on Monday visited the Centre for Digital Forensic Science and Technology (CDFST) working under Karachi University and inquired about literacy programmes, research work and investigative learning projects.

He was interested in seeking assistance in training for the capacity building of FIA personnel with the help of the CDFST. He aimed at designing and developing different degrees, diplomas, certificates courses and syllabus for different FIA forensic experts.

Korejo said that the CDFST and FIA should organise workshops, seminars, training courses, and design training programmes in a joint venture in the field of criminology and forensic science.

He said our society as a whole had become dependent on cyber systems across the full range of human activities, including commerce, finance, health care, energy, entertainment, communications, and national defence.

It was also discussed that the globally-interconnected digital information and communications infrastructure known as cyberspace underpinned almost every facet of modern society and provided critical support for the FIA.

Korejo observed that the centre would play a major role in Pakistan’s economy, civil infrastructure, public safety, and national security. “Pakistan is especially vulnerable to cyber insecurity because it depends on cyber systems more heavily than most other states.”

While talking to Incharge CDFST Dr Qamar ul Arafeen, the additional director said that the need was felt to also have cross border associations and for the need to build a Computer Emergency Response Team as cyber insecurity was a worldwide problem, potentially affecting all cyber systems and their dependent infrastructure.

“Cyber insecurity can result from the vulnerabilities of cyber systems, including flaws or weaknesses in both hardware and software, and from the conduct of states, groups and individuals with access to them. It takes the forms of cyber warfare, espionage, crime, attacks on cyber infrastructure, and exploitation of cyber systems.”

He mentioned that the FIA would like to sign a memorandum of understanding with the CDFST and homework in this regard would be completed soon so that FIA personnel would be benefitted.