PM Imran will take country out of crisis in March, says GDA MNA

SUKKUR: Grand Democratic Alliance MNA Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mahar has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will hopefully overcome the crisis within the month of March, adding that the crisis was inherited from the past rulers.

Talking to media persons in Sukkur, Ghous Bakhsh Mahar said the corruption mafia of the past regime had created the worst economic crisis and as Imran Khan took on the reins of the country, there was no money in the treasury.

He said the prime minister had refused to go to the IMF first, but later he contacted to IMF to pull out of the country from the multiple crisis. Talking about the IGP Sindh issue, the GDA MNA said Sindh government had made the transfer of IGP issue controversial with the passing the resolution in the Sindh cabinet meeting. Talking about the law and order situation in Shikarpur, he talked about the list of SSP Shikarpur provided about the alleged involvement of Imtiaz Sheikh and others.

MNA Ghous Mahar said every citizen of Shikarpur knew the truth and reasons of the unrest in Shikarpur.