Olympic qualified Pakistani names his horse ‘Azad Kashmir’

SYDNEY: Usman Khan, the first horseman from Pakistan to qualify for the Olympics, has named his horse Azad Kashmir and is not ready to change it. He says that this is not a big issue for him. It has nothing to do with the current state of Kashmir, foreign media reported. Osman, 38, currently lives in Australia.

According to reports, the horse’s name was registered in April 2019. Usman said that he is currently looking for a sponsor who can take him and the horse to the Tokyo Olympics. Usman also qualified in the Asian Games of 2014 and 2018. But he could not go there due to lack of funding. The naming hasn’t gone well with the Indians as Indian Olympic officials are mulling over whether a legal action can be taken on this or not.