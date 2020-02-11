History made as first non-English film gets top Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, United States: The South Korean black comedy "Parasite" made movie history at the Oscars on Sunday, becoming the first non-English-language film to win the best picture award -- Hollywood´s biggest prize of all.

A genre-defying thriller about a poor family infiltrating a wealthy household, "Parasite" won four awards, stunning the pundits who believed the Academy would never crown a subtitled Asian movie. "It´s such a great honor. I feel like I´ll wake up to find it´s all a dream. It all feels very surreal," a jubilant Bong Joon-ho, who also won best director honors, told journalists backstage, calling the night "crazy." "Parasite" also won the Oscar for best international feature, and became the first Asian film to scoop best original screenplay.

But a bigger shock was in store as the movie beat frontrunner "1917" to win best picture, the night´s final prize. The pre-Oscars favorite "1917," Sam Mendes´s innovative and personal World War I movie about two soldiers crossing no-man´s-land, had to settle for best cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing prizes.

The movie -- filmed to appear like one continuous shot -- had swept up trophies at several other galas in the build-up to Sunday.

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar for his turn in supervillain origin story "Joker," the film that started the night with the most nominations.

In an emotionally charged speech, the actor railed against injustice and "an egocentric worldview" that leads to environmental destruction, before paying tribute to his actor brother River, who died of a drug overdose in 1993.

Renee Zellweger sealed a remarkable comeback by winning best actress for "Judy," dedicating the award to the Hollywood screen legend she portrayed.

"Judy Garland did not receive this honor in her time. I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy," she said in accepting her second Oscar.

Pitt, who claimed his first acting Academy Award for his supporting turn in Quentin Tarantino´s "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," was one of several winners to strike a political note.