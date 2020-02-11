10 injured in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: Ten innocent civilians, including two women and two children, sustained serious injuries as the Indian troops, in the last 24 hours, resorted to unprovoked fire of mortars and heavy weapons in Jandrot and Nikial sectors along the LOC, said an ISPR press release on Monday.

The Indian Army deliberately targeted civilian population in Jabbar, Sandhara, Sumbal Gali and Dabsi villages of Kotli District. The injured have been evacuated to nearby medical facility. The ISPR said that substantial damage was inflicted on Indian posts which initiated firing. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian unprovoked ceasefire violations on LoC killing an Indian soldier while three others including an officer of major rank were injured, the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has registered a strong protest against India on Monday for continuous ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) which resulted in critical injuries to the civilians, reported a private news channel.

According to the Foreign Office, a senior diplomat from the High Commission of India has been summoned to register their protest for the indiscriminate firing by Indian troops on Feb 9 targeting the villages of Kotla district. Ten innocent civilians including children and women were wounded in the unprovoked firing.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and pose a threat to regional peace and stability.

It was also emphasised that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Pakistan called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

It was also urged that India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.