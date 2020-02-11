‘Pak nuclear safety regime as per world standards’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan says it has established a comprehensive and effective national nuclear security regime which is on a par with international standards and guidelines.

“The regime is based on an extensive legislative and regulatory framework governing the security of nuclear materials, radioactive substances, associated facilities and activities,” said the Foreign Office on the occasion of third International Conference on Nuclear Security (ICONS) organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna.

The conference (Feb 10-14) will see the launch of a booklet on “Pakistan’s Nuclear Security Regime” by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The booklet is the second version of “Pakistan’s Nuclear Security Regime”,which was first published in form of a brochure on the sidelines of the second International Conference on Nuclear Security organized by the IAEA in 2016.

“This step is part of Pakistan’s practice to share information on the measures taken to further strengthen nuclear security and to demonstrate the high-level attention that nuclear security continues to receive in Pakistan,” adds the Foreign Office.

Copies of the booklet are being distributed among the participants of the ICONS. Pakistan, which has a clean record as far as accidents are concerned, points out that its nuclear regime is backed by strong institutions and organizations with the requisite authorities, resources and trained manpower for effective implementation.

“Our affiliated institutes at Centre of Excellence on nuclear security have transformed into an international hub for imparting training and sharing best practices in the area of nuclear security,” it asserted.

Pakistan takes pride in the fact that its nuclear security arrangements have been recognised at the international level by several high-ranking officials and experts.