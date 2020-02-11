close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
February 11, 2020

‘Open kutchery’

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
February 11, 2020

Islamabad:Islamabad Police is committed to solve public issues on priority basis. These views expressed by SP (City Zone) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk while addressing the people at ‘Open Kutchery’ held at Bhara Kahu police station. This interaction with public was held following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Waqar Ud Din Syed for effective interaction of police with public, SDPOs of City Zone, SHOs of police stations falling in City Zone, members of Conciliatory Committee, a large number of people and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

The SP (City Zone) said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them. He urged people to cooperate with police to ensure effective policing in the area. He said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in sluggish policing.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad