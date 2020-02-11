‘Open kutchery’

Islamabad:Islamabad Police is committed to solve public issues on priority basis. These views expressed by SP (City Zone) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk while addressing the people at ‘Open Kutchery’ held at Bhara Kahu police station. This interaction with public was held following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Waqar Ud Din Syed for effective interaction of police with public, SDPOs of City Zone, SHOs of police stations falling in City Zone, members of Conciliatory Committee, a large number of people and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

The SP (City Zone) said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them. He urged people to cooperate with police to ensure effective policing in the area. He said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in sluggish policing.