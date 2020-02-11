PIMS official moves IHC against suspension

Islamabad:Senior official of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr Mutahir Shah has taken the national health services ministry to the Islamabad High Court against his suspension and a ban on his entry to the ministry.

Dr Mutahir, who belongs to Balochistan, filed a plea in the court contending that he has been working in the PIMS for 14 years and has never done anything against the law and discipline.

The ministry has suspended him for three months and banned his entry to its premises. The petitioner prayed the court to set aside his suspension and ministry entry ban and thus, allowing him to work.