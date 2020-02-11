NAB recovers Rs178b, flies 600 references last year

Islamabad:National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs178 billion besides filing 600 corruption references in different accountability courts during the tenure of Justice (r) Javed Iqbal chairman NAB Director General NAB (operations) Zahir Shah said on Monday, says a press release.

Briefing about the performance of NAB to a meeting chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, he said the bureau had received 51,591 complaints during 2019 out of which 46,123 were resolved and action was being taken to resolve remaining 13,299 complaints.

NAB has accorded approval of conducting verifications of 1,464 complaints, out of which 1,362 verifications have been completed. While investigations were being continued on the verification of 770 complaints as per law.

NAB had also approved 574 inquiries and completed the inquiries of 658 complaints and investigations were continued against 859 inquiries as per law during 2019.NAB has also approved 221 investigations in 2019 out of which 217 investigations had been completed and investigations of 335 complaints were being continued.

A total of 1,275 corruption references are at different stages of hearing in different accountability courts involving Rs944 billion corruption.

Chairman NAB said that conclusion of cases of mega corruption by using the concept of combined investigation team to have collective wisdom on modern lines in the top most priority of NAB. NAB has voluntarily prescribed 10 months time from complaint verification to filling of reference in respected Accountability Court on the basis of solid evidence as per law.

He directed all DGs of NAB to direct all investigation officers and prosecutors to appear in the respected courts with complete preparation and to have vigorous prosecution on the basis of solid evidence as per law. He said that NAB has no affiliation with any party, group and individual as our only affiliation is with the state of Pakistan and eradication of corruption is not only our faith but we are absolutely committed for corruption free Pakistan.