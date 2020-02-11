NAB seeks more time to submit reply on PML-N leaders bail plea

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday sought more time to submit its para-wise reply in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi bail plea in Narowal Sports City and LNG scandal respectively.

Divisional bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Saleem took up the cases for hearing on Monday.

During the course of hearing PML-N leader Malik Ibrar, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Zaibun-Nisa Awan and others were present in the court. NAB requested the court to give more time to file reply adding that some time should be given to write para-wise comments on bail petitions of PML-N leaders in Norwal Sports City and LNG reference. NAB said that they will file reply within three days. IHC granted more time to NAB to submit its reply and adjourned the hearing.