Tue Feb 11, 2020
JAK
Javed Aziz Khan
February 11, 2020

Absorption of 4,517 Levies, Khassadars in KP police notified

National

JAK
Javed Aziz Khan
February 11, 2020

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa government on Monday notified absorption of 4,517 Levies men and Khassadars in the Khyber Pàkhtunkhwa Police.

A notification of the absorption of over 4,500 officials was issued in the first step. Among those absorbed included officials from Bajaur, Orakzai, Bhettani and Darra Adamkhel. As many as 1,043 will be absorbed in Orakzai, 2,441 in Bajaur, 425 in Bhetani, 618 in Darra Adamkhel.

The officials will be absorbed against the same ranks in the force. The KP cabinet had approved the absorption of 29,000 Levies men and Khassadars in the newly merged districts to KP police last month.

It was decided that the absorption process will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, all clear cases will be absorbed while in the second stage, the cases of others will be settled before their absorption in the KP Police.

