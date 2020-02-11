Iran day reception guests discuss Pak economy

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Mirza Aslam Beg made the difference by his presence in the reception to commemorate 41st anniversary of “glorious victory of Iran” and the National Day here in a local hotel on Monday’s chilly evening.

The General was conspicuous among the guests who turned up in impressive number and kept discussing deplorable economic condition of the country in the wake of another set of conditionality by the IMF being worked out in Islamabad.

The kite-flying about Adviser Abdul Hafeez Sheikh was also discussed by the guests who were sure that economy will see another “overhauling process” in a couple of days.

Iran’s Ambassador Syed Muhammad Ali Hosseini, who was hosting first function of his country’s National Day in the federal capital, greeted the guests at the hotel main gate.

Federal Ministers Syed Ali Zaidi, Syed Nurul Haq Qadri, former Interior Minister and PPP leader Rehman Malik, Adviser to the Prime Minister Abdul Razzak Dawood, former federal minister Syed Naveed Qamar, Senator Farhatullah Babar, former NSA General Nasser Khan Janjua, PSPM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Senator Talha Mahmood, JI Azad Kashmir chief Abul Rasheed Turabi and senior ranking officers of three services turned up in large number. The plying of National anthems of the two countries, followed by cake cutting ceremony was performed by the guests of honour while Ali Zaidi was the chief guest on the occasion.

Ambassador Syed Muhammad Ali Hosseini delivered a speech, reflective of overall foreign policy of Iran, in which he catered bilateral ties with Pakistan and vision of his leadership about the regional as well as intentional issues. The ambassador reminded that his country has taken unprecedented steps towards democracy from the beginning of the victory of Islamic revolution.

He said that Iran, in span of 41 years, held 36 elections in the country and another polls are due in two weeks. He said that one of the objectives of the foreign policy of Iran is unwavering support to freedom of sacred occupied Palestine soil and Al-Quds Sharif. Iran rejects any oppressive plan for the issue and discard recent US-Zionist plan.

Ambassador Hosseini said that the ties between Pakistan and Iran enjoy special importance and significance. The relations of the two countries in various fields, including political, cultural and economic, are in towards upward trajectory although potential of bilateral cooperation, especially in the field of trade and economic areas are very vast and beyond the level.

The ambassador said that execution of gas pipeline project and increase in the electricity export of Iran to Pakistan and flourishing of bilateral border trade are some of the projects which are in the interest of the two nations and provide background for progress and development.

Ambassador Hosseini said that Iran has been under attack, threat and sanctions by world imperialism during past four decades. Iran has also been target of economic and state terrorism by a wicked and pretentious regime which recently threatened of cultural terrorism against civilisation assets of Iran, a joint heritage of the world civilizations.