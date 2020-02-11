Senate opposition questions escape of Ehsanullah

ISLAMABAD: Opposition in the Senate on Monday demanded of the government to explain in the House where was Ehsanullah Ehsan and why Babar bin Atta, the focal person to PM on polio cell, was not arrested and proceeded against for resurgence of polio virus type-II and alarming increase in polio cases in the country.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Swati said he personally knew nothing about the role of Babar but the government would welcome action against anyone involved in this criminal negligence with regards to the polio virus resurgence. He also urged Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to give ruling and refer the matter to the House Standing Committee concerned for finding out what exactly had happened and whichever agency had any evidence should come forward and share it.

Opposition Senators staged token walk-out from the House to protest what they alleged the government’s non-seriousness and targeting opposition leaders and conversion of Ishaq Dar’s residence into a panagah despite the High Court stay orders. “We did not make panagah the residences of PTI leaders. Bani Gala be made panagah. Your days have been numbered. Don’t stop people’s daughters from abroad,” they said. They claimed Rs560 billion were pocketed by three persons, as per the agencies report but no action was taken either you did not wish to take action or were himself involved in it.

PML-N Senator Mushahidullah said a federal minister in a television channel show, said that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadev had gone away and asked the government to produce the Indian Raw agent before television, saying it was quite possible he might have had gone. “He killed our kids and then stayed here with comfort for three years and now I understand their parents rightly alleged that our children were got killed,” he said.

PPP Senator Quratulain Mari taking part in the debate on a motion moved by another PPP Senator Sassui Palijo on WHO report on rise in polio cases in Pakistan, asserted that on increase in polio cases Babar must be arrested, who was appointed PM’s focal person on polio eradication, having previously worked as social media officer.

She claimed the Prime Minister had not given permission for his removal, through the ministry had written to him, requesting a go-ahead for sending him home for he was doing just nothing. “Babar bin Atta brought back the virus, which had been eradicated globally. Where is he? Why is not in jail,” she wondered.

Referring to WHO report, she said the world body wrote that Pakistan was on the failing trajectory in relation to polio virus and lamented that Pakistani kids had been pushed in a grave danger. “This virus has economic ramifications as well besides other problems for Pakistan. Babar Bin Atta is relaxing at home in peace after committing criminal negligence and bringing back a long dead type-II virus,” she argued.

PTI’s Senator Mohsin Aziz said he did not wish to do politics on this issue but yes there was no direction yet determined on how to tackle the issue of virus. “It is a matter of shame that on knowing we are from Pakistan, all intending Hajis are made to be administered polio drops at Saudi Arabian airports,” he regretted.

He said that the name of Babar Atta had been mentioned in the House and added whosoever had been found in this criminal negligence, must be taken to task.

JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said WHO had contended that Pakistani government had made polio a political football while expressing no-trust in its strategy and leadership with regards to the ‘ailment’. He claimed dozens of kids in Rawalpindi alone had been administered expired polio drops while 0.3 million children in Sindh left out during polio drops campaign.

Senators Sassui Palijo, Behramand Tangi, Mir Kabeer Shahi, Kulsoom Parveen, Dr. Ghous Bakhsh Niazi and Dr. Sikandar Mahndro demanded investigation into the resurgence of polio cases and revival of type-II virus. “Whosoever has played with the future of our children must be punished,” Tangi said. Senators regretted that polio had been eradicated from all but two countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Senator Usman Kakar said that district officers in Quetta, Pishin and Qilla Abdullah were opposed to elimination of polio virus, as its end would mean stoppage of millions of dollars for this purpose, which was used in other purposes. He wanted investigation against these officers.

PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan agitated on converting former finance minister and PML-N senior leader Ishaq Dar’s residence into a shelter home and said the very person had turned the national economy around and doubled the defence budget from Rs550 billion to Rs1100 billion and increased tax collection from Rs1900 billion to Rs4000 billion.

“Why a member of this House is referred by the rulers as absconder while the one, who killed so many children at APS has gone where. The government must respond to this, where is he now. We are absconders and what about those, who attacked the Parliament and PTV and launched civil disobedience drive. There are cases even against half of the cabinet and even against Prime Minister there will be cases. Musharraf also is an absconder, but his residences and farm house are not being taken over,” he asserted.

Leader of Opposition Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq said while Dar’s residence had been turned into a panagah but no law was invoked and all the belongings were confiscated. “These are ‘amanat’, there should have been list to mention all these on. This occupation of the residence and belongings is totally illegal, immoral and unconstitutional,” he noted.

He decried the fact that Indian PM Modi, who turned out to be the worst enemy of Pakistan, had declared not to allow a drop of water going to Pakistan from Kashmir and there was complete silence from the PTI government. He added it was a water offensive but the government took it so lightly that none responded to it despite the fact there existed the Indus Waters Treaty with India.

The government, he noted, was focused on political vendetta instead while India was bent upon rendering our fertile lands into barren ones.

Former interior minister A Rehman Malik told the House while speaking on a motion that then President Asif Ali Zardari had formed a committee and gave him the task of approaching the estranged Baloch leaders and he had been in touch with Brahmdagh with whom a meeting was fixed in Tajikistan but at the last moment, India intervened and it was cancelled. Then, Malik offered him to meet alone but it was also not materialized.

The House adopted a resolution moved by Senator Malik, which says, “this House salutes the people of Kashmir who have sacrificed their lives for their right of self-determination and this House also pays tribute to the security forces of the country for sacrificing their lives to protect the LoC against the Indian aggression”.

The resolution recommended to the government to move a resolution in the UN council asking for fixing a date of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir for the self-determination of Kashmiris as per the UN council decision and Karachi Agreement of 1949.

The journalist fraternity staged walk-out from the Press Gallery against non-payment of salaries and death of cameraman of local channel Rizwan Malik.