Traders protest drive against encroachments

MARDAN: The local traders on Monday staged a protest against the administration for launching an anti-encroachment operation.

The administration had launched an anti-encroachment operation at the Pakistan Chowk, Bank Road, Sarfaraz Gunj Bazaar and Shaheedano Bazaar. Officials and vehicles of Tehsil Municipal Administration also took part in the anti-encroachment operation.

The traders of Shaheedano Bazaar allegedly resisted the operation and seized the TMA vehicles. Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano also left her car and started walking on the road while traders pulled down the shutters and staged a protest. There were reports that harsh words were exchanged between the assistant commissioner and the traders.

When this correspondent called the assistant commissioner, she neither took the call nor replied to the text message.