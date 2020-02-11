close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

Traders protest drive against encroachments

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 11, 2020

MARDAN: The local traders on Monday staged a protest against the administration for launching an anti-encroachment operation.

The administration had launched an anti-encroachment operation at the Pakistan Chowk, Bank Road, Sarfaraz Gunj Bazaar and Shaheedano Bazaar. Officials and vehicles of Tehsil Municipal Administration also took part in the anti-encroachment operation.

The traders of Shaheedano Bazaar allegedly resisted the operation and seized the TMA vehicles. Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano also left her car and started walking on the road while traders pulled down the shutters and staged a protest. There were reports that harsh words were exchanged between the assistant commissioner and the traders.

When this correspondent called the assistant commissioner, she neither took the call nor replied to the text message.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan