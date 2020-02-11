Admin directed to lay underground cables

PESHAWAR: The government has directed the relevant departments to lay power and communication cables underground on Dilzak Road.

Secretary Local Government and Rural Development Shakil Ahmad Mian told the officials the government wanted to revive the Peshawar as the city of flowers and steps were being taken in this regard. He directed expediting work on the beautification of Ramdas Chowk, Bhanamari Chowk, and Warsak Road. The official directed tehsil municipal administrations to speed up the anti-encroachment drive and retrieve the public properties, including roads and footpaths. The secretary said that footpaths would be decorated with good quality tiles across the city. He directed the administration of Town-I to submit a report on the Jinnah Park. He said the Garden Branch of Town-I and Horticulture Branch of Peshawar Development Authority should be made efficient to save money on the purchase of plants and saplings.