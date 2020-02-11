Kashmir, Palestine issues raise questions at OIC leadership: PUC chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashraf said that burning issues of Muslim Ummah--Kashmir and Palestine--have raised questions at leadership of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

While addressing a forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that prevailing differences within Islamic World will be settled with talks instead of hurling allegations against one another.

He stated that why leadership of OIC failing to resolve burning issues of Muslim world, including Kashmir and Palestine. He also underlined that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are knotted in relationship of faith and belief adding that Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.

He also urged the leadership of Muslim world to take practical steps against India and Israel to relieve people of Kashmir and Palestine from tyranny of occupied forces.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also added that children of Muslim world from Syria to Iraq, Kashmir to Palestine and Yemen to Libya are being butchered. “Daughters of Muslims are being raped in occupied states, but Muslim Ummah is being engaged in differences against one another,” he said.

He also stated that Harmain Al- Sharifain is center of Muslim unity adding that leadership of Saudi Arabia playing very effective and positive role for Muslims world. He urged the OIC leadership to come forward by raising voice for oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.

He stated that leadership of Muslim world should settle differences through talks. “The cities of Makkah and Medina could not be declared as open cities,” he said.

He also pointed out that if any Muslim ruler aims at maintaing Khilafat-e-Rashida, they have to ensure practices as prevalent during the era of Khilafate Rashida.

Responding to a query, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that elements who are allowing embassies of Israel in Muslim countries, how could they justify representation of Muslim Ummah.

He also added that foreign interference in affairs of Muslim and Arab countries is real cause of anarchy and chaos in Muslim world.

Following the symposium, Honorary Shield was also presented to Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.