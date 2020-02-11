close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
Mushtaq Yusufzai
February 11, 2020

Afghan Taliban meet Khalilzad in Doha

Mushtaq Yusufzai
February 11, 2020

PESHAWAR: Afghan Taliban say their top leadership in Doha held an important meeting with US representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in the presence of the foreign minister of Qatar Sunday night.

The two spokesmen for Afghan Taliban, Suhail Shaheen in Doha and Zabihullah Mujahid in Afghanistan confirmed the meeting with Khalilzad but certain senior Taliban leaders did not believe that it could help resume the peace process immediately. Suhail Shaheen in a tweet mentioned that their chief negotiators in the presence of foreign minister of Qatar met Zalmay Khalilzad and discussed the outcome of the peace process.

