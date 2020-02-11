close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
February 11, 2020

Olympic qualified Pakistani names his horse 'Azad Kashmir'

February 11, 2020

SYDNEY: Usman Khan, the first horseman from Pakistan to qualify for the Olympics, has named his horse Azad Kashmir and is not ready to change it. He says that this is not a big issue for him. It has nothing to do with the current state of Kashmir, foreign media reported.

Osman, 38, currently lives in Australia. According to reports, the horse's name was registered in April 2019. Usman said that he is currently looking for a sponsor who can take him and the horse to the Tokyo Olympics.

