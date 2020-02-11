close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 11, 2020

History made as first non-English film gets top Oscars

Top Story

AFP
February 11, 2020

HOLLYWOOD, United States: The South Korean black comedy "Parasite" made movie history at the Oscars on Sunday, becoming the first non-English-language film to win the best picture award -- Hollywood´s biggest prize of all.

A genre-defying thriller about a poor family infiltrating a wealthy household, "Parasite" won four awards, stunning the pundits who believed the Academy would never crown a subtitled Asian movie. "It´s such a great honor. I feel like I´ll wake up to find it´s all a dream. It all feels very surreal," a jubilant Bong Joon-ho, who also won best director honors, told journalists backstage, calling the night "crazy." "Parasite" also won the Oscar for best international feature, and became the first Asian film to scoop best original screenplay.

But a bigger shock was in store as the movie beat frontrunner "1917" to win best picture, the night´s final prize. The pre-Oscars favorite "1917," Sam Mendes´s innovative and personal World War I movie about two soldiers crossing no-man´s-land, had to settle for best cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing prizes.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story