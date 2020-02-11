History made as first non-English film gets top Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, United States: The South Korean black comedy "Parasite" made movie history at the Oscars on Sunday, becoming the first non-English-language film to win the best picture award -- Hollywood´s biggest prize of all.

A genre-defying thriller about a poor family infiltrating a wealthy household, "Parasite" won four awards, stunning the pundits who believed the Academy would never crown a subtitled Asian movie. "It´s such a great honor. I feel like I´ll wake up to find it´s all a dream. It all feels very surreal," a jubilant Bong Joon-ho, who also won best director honors, told journalists backstage, calling the night "crazy." "Parasite" also won the Oscar for best international feature, and became the first Asian film to scoop best original screenplay.

But a bigger shock was in store as the movie beat frontrunner "1917" to win best picture, the night´s final prize. The pre-Oscars favorite "1917," Sam Mendes´s innovative and personal World War I movie about two soldiers crossing no-man´s-land, had to settle for best cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing prizes.