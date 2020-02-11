close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
Atif Sherazi
February 11, 2020

Gays contact MPs, seek legal cover for homosexuality

ISLAMABAD: Gays have contacted parliamentarians (MPs) in order to get legal cover for homosexuality.

Senator Ghous Niazi raised the issue of homosexuality in the Senate citing a column by senior journalist of Jang Group Hamid Mir. Niazi said some gay people had contacted parliamentarians to allow homosexuality and give it a legal cover.

He said these people also contacted the Ulema but they remained quiet on this issue. He said the government should not take dictation from the Europe on the issue.

