RLNG price spiked by Rs109 per mmbtu for Feb

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Monday notified revised prices of Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for the SSGC and SNGPL for the current month.

It shows that the RLNG price has been hiked by Rs109 per mmbtu and Punjab and Islamabad will get costly RLNG.

According to a notification, there is $0.73 per mmbtu (Million British Thermal Unit) increase in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Company (SSGC) for the month of February as compared to January.

The new price of the RLNG for SSGC system has been fixed at $11.1943 per mmbtu, which was $10.4602 during the last month. Similarly, there is $0.71 per mmbtu surge in the sale price of imported RLNG on the system of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited (SNGPL) for the current month as compared to the corresponding month.

The new price of the LNG for SNGPL system has been fixed at $11.1975 per mmbtu, which was $10.4822 in January.