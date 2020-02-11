PTI, PML-Q leaders say all issues resolved, coalition to continue

LAHORE: The leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and members of Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed negotiating team told the media after their talks that they had resolved various issues and their ruling alliance would continue till completion of constitutional tenure of the incumbent governments in Centre and Punjab.

The government negotiating committee, under the leadership of Federal Minister Pervez Khattak, reached the residence of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) committee members included Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, federal ministers Asad Umar and Shafqat Mahmood, while Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, MNAs Moonis Elahi, Hussain Elahi and Chaudhry Shafay Hussain attended the talks from the PML-Q.

After the talks, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said the public servants issue was not discussed, saying “we survived the Shahbaz Sharif era not because of officers but our public services projects”. He said some new things came under discussion during the meeting, and now there was no issue which was still unsolved.

“We reached consensus on resolving all issues facing the government together and through consultations. “We all are good intentioned people. The change which has come about under the leadership of Imran Khan should go down to the grassroots level. Why its benefits have not reached the masses level, was also discussed at the meeting,” added Ch Pervaiz Elahi.

He said during the meeting, problems of allies were discussed in detail. “We have no doubts about Imran Khan’s intentions and leadership. “We all will work together; we want that the alliance should work like this till the next elections, and we contest next election together.

“For the purpose, we will have to move together so that spirit of love and friendship remains intact.” He said: “I thank all committee members. All issues were discussed in today’s meeting and I would say that all matters have been settled.”

To a question, the Chaudhry said: “I will ask the Punjab chief minister that problems of the Journalists Colony should be solved immediately and journalists, who were left behind should also be given plots in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi.”

Pervez Khattak expressed his gratitude to the PML-Q leadership on the occasion. He said there were small things, but people presented them in an exaggerated manner, due to which misunderstandings were created. “We have found solution to all problems by sitting together,” he added.

He said misunderstandings had been removed; no ally was leaving the ruling alliance, neither the MQM-P nor the Muslim League. “We want to contest the next election together,” he said. He said that the PTI delegation had come in the form of a committee; we were colleagues, we are colleagues and we will remain so in future.

PML-Q central leader and MNA Moonis Elahi said in his tweet meanwhile that Pakistan Muslim League and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are now on the same page. The final round of talks between the two parties is complete; the PML and PTI alliance will continue.