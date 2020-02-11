PSB employees given first aid training

ISLAMABAD: The medical wing of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Monday organised a one-day refresher course for its employees as how to extend first aid to the athletes during the national and international sports events and what are the basic requirements to minimise the impact of injuries on athletes during the training or competition.

Chief coordinator and sports psychologist Quratul Ain briefed employees on the impact of injury on athletes and proper handling of it during the initial stages.

“In any competition, national or international, it is important for related medical officials to help minimise the impact of injuries to the athletes and help them understand their (athletes) role in such situation. Making athletes realise on the importance of staying calm and allowing the expert to help them out holds importance,” she said. Physiotherapist Dr Mannan showed the right way to employees as how to extend initial help to an athlete the moment he receives injury. He also gave practical demonstration for the knowledge of all concerned employees.