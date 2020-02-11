Ahmad Baig wins JDT title in Mangla

KARACHI: The fast-growing Jinnah Development Tour (JDT), an initiative of the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), moved to Mangla last weekend.

Tailor made for Pakistan’s second-tier and junior professionals, the JDT has already become a major attraction on the national golf calendar.

From February 7-9, Pakistan’s second-tier professionals assembled at the Mangla Golf Club to feature in the 2nd Jinnah Development Tour golf match. It turned out to be an enthralling contest and in the end it was Pakistan golf’s rising star Ahmed Baig who won the title.

But it was not easy for Lahore’s Ahmed. After 54 holes he was tied for the first place with Rawalpindi’s Irfan Mahmood. This meant that the title had to be decided with a playoff. It was Ahmed who reigned supreme in the playoff as he birdied the very first playoff hole to win the title. Irfan was the runner-up while Karachi’s M Amir finished third.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony. Major General Majid Jehangir, the GOC 19 Div and patron of Mangla Golf Club, was the chief guest.Dr Ali Haider, the joint secretary PGF and the tournament director, appreciated the management of Mangla Golf Club for their full cooperation which helped PGF hold the event in a successful manner.

He thanked Lt General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, the commander Mangla Corps and the patron in chief of MGC, Major General Majid Jehangir, Brigadier Shakeel Faridi (president Mangla Golf Club) and Col Taimoor Khursheed Khan (secretary) for their support in making the event a big success.

Brigadier (r) Nayyar Afzal, vice president PGF, apprised the audience about the various aspects of JDT which was introduced by the PGF in 2018 to encourage and support the upcoming talent.