BD U19s role model for us, says Mominul

RAWALPINDI: Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque felt no hesitation in claiming that the junior team with World Cup victory had set high standard for all including seniors to follow.

In a post-match media talk on Monday, dejected Mominul praised Under-19 team for winning the World Cup against all odds. “Performance is performance after all. I have to admit that by winning the World Cup, juniors have set a high standard for Bangladesh cricket. They have set an example even for the senior team that achieving anything is possible and what matter is to show discipline and pursue it wholeheartedly. That is what our youngsters have done.

“They never lost the hope even in the final and went on to win the day and final against India amid tough conditions. I made a telephonic call and congratulated the whole team and support staff for this great achievement.”

“I hoped that U-19 World Cup win would be a fresh beginning for cricket in my country. It would help boost new energy into youngsters and those at very early days of their cricketing career. Support and interest for cricket will not be the same again in Bangladesh from here on.”

Mominul was, however, unhappy on national team’s performance against Pakistan in the first match of the ICC Test Championship.“Really disappointing. We could not put up a better show. It was Pakistan that played well and deserved to win.

“I have no excuse but to say that we failed to put up a decent show with the bat. Batting has been a real concern for us on a wicket that was good for Test match,” he said.

He added there was no genuine reason behind this poor batting show.“Mere scoring 30 and 40 in Test match hardly earns applause. You need to play long innings sadly that was never the case with Bangladesh in this Test. What we lacked was good partnerships. Our batsmen failed to raise two to three good partnerships in the first innings. When you fail to raise big total in the first innings, it is always difficult to make amends in the second.”

“We have not been getting good results at Test level in recent time and that is why we are at the bottom of ICC Championship table. We have to pick up our game to make our presence felt.” Mominul spoke high of young Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah and the aggression he had shown during the Test. “He looks a bright prospect for Pakistan. The good thing is his aggressive attitude that I think is a must for the bowler.”