Buoyant Naseem eyes another big haul

RAWALPINDI: Young pacer Naseem Shah rued missing ‘Punja’ — five-wicket innings haul — due to excessive muscle pain he felt after performing hat-trick on Sunday afternoon in the first Test against Bangladesh here at Pindi Stadium.

Talking to media in a post-match session, Naseem said he wanted to pick another ‘Punja’ in successive Tests. “I planned to take five wickets in an innings — a feat that I achieved during the last Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi. Even Mohammad Abbas suggested me to play decisive role with ball in the second innings. After performing hat-trick I felt muscle pain and could not continue,” Naseem, who has so far taken 13 wickets in four Tests he has played for the country, said.

Responding to a question on his injury, Naseem said it was a muscle pain and hopefully he would recover within next few days. “Physio prescribed rest for a few days and hopefully I would regain fitness shortly. The pain has died down.”

The youngster, who hails from Dir Lower (KP), said his father didn’t know anything about cricket or hat-trick.

“My father also called me and congratulated me on achieving hat-trick even though he did not know anything about cricket. But for other members of the family and for all my friends and countrymen it was a great achievement.”

He dedicated his feat to the roars of the crowd which he said was at his back when he was running to bowl at Mahmudullah for a hat-trick ball.

“I was trying to bring the ball in and it stayed straight, getting bat’s edge and into the first slip where Haris Sohail judged the catch well. Crowd played a big role as I got fired up to bowl quick.”

Naseem admitted that there was nothing in the wicket for pace bowlers. “On third day, the ball was reverse swinging. Majority of the time I tried to bring the ball in and it stayed straight. The wicket did not have anything for the pacers neither there was anything extraordinary. However, if you bowl on line and length, you get your chances.”

The youngster said he always believed in Allah Almighty. “What my efforts have been to work hard on my fitness and form and leave the rest to Allah Almighty.”