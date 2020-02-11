Pakistan finish off Bangladesh inside four days

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan finished off Bangladesh in the first session of the fourth day to complete a crushing innings and 44-run win in the first Test at the Pindi Stadium on Monday.

It took Pakistan bowlers just 85 minutes to take the last four Bangladesh wickets, bowling them out for 168 after the visitors began the day at their overnight score of 126-6.

Pakistan’s 10th win in 11 Tests against Bangladesh also helped them secure 60 points in the ICC Test Championship.

The tourists never recovered from fast bowler Naseem Shah’s hat-trick on Sunday afternoon. It was left to leg-spinner Yasir Shah (4-58) to finish the job on the fourth day.

Once Mominul Haque (41) was out in the very first over of the day — trapped leg-before by left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi (1-39) — the rest was a formality. The Bangladesh captain could add only one boundary to his overnight score of 37. Yasir, though unimpressive throughout the Test, picked up two more wickets on Monday, including that of Liton Das (29), to earn respectable innings analysis.

Pakistan scored 445 in their only innings and in response the tourists were dismissed for 233 in their first outing — a deficit of 212 that ultimately proved decisive.

“Leg-spinners always need something out of the wicket. Yasir was getting more wickets in the UAE because of the turn and occasional bounce he got there. I think slowly but surely Yasir is getting into his act in home conditions,” Pakistan captain Azhar Ali said while defending Yasir’s inconsistent bowling in recent times.

He was all praise for young Naseem Shah for showing guts when required. “I always told Naseem that he should prepare himself for Test cricket. We need him for Test matches and in the last two Tests when we asked him to deliver he was there for us,” Azhar said while talking to media men after the match.

He termed Naseem’s performance as a good omen for the future of Pakistan cricket. “We have two quality newcomers who can be devastating with the new ball. Shaheen and Naseem have been outstanding for us.”

Azhar also praised Mohammad Abbas for using his experience to pin down Bangladesh batsmen. “It was his spell that gave us the early ascendency in the Test.”

He said picking 60 important points for winning the Test would help Pakistan stay in the hunt for the final of the ICC Test Championship. “We have beaten Sri Lanka and now Bangladesh but more importantly we have earned points that will help us in the longer run. It is good to see batsmen getting runs. It happens when you start playing in front of your home crowd and wickets.

“It is not like that we have not scored in away series. We got almost 300 plus runs in each innings in Australia but definitely home conditions help batsmen give their best. Our batting has started finding that rhythm. Besides the top-order, Haris Sohail also contributed. He is a good all-rounder on wickets with some help for spinners,” he said.

TOSS: PAKISTAN

BANGLADESH 1ST INNINGS 233

PAKISTAN 1ST INNINGS 445

BANGLADESH 2ND INNINGS (overnight 126-6)

Tamim lbw Yasir 34

Saif b Naseem 16

Najmul lbw Naseem 38

Mominul lbw Shaheen 41

Taijul lbw Naseem 0

Mahmudullah c Haris b Naseem 0

Mithun b Yasir 0

Liton lbw Yasir 29

Rubel lbw Abbas 5

Abu c Asad b Yasir 3

Ebadat not out 0

Extras (W-2) 2

Total (All out; 62.2 overs) 168

Fall of wickets: 1-39, 2-53, 3-124, 4-124, 5-124, 6-126, 7-130, 8-156, 9-165, 10-168.

BOWLING: Shaheen 16-6-39-1 (w1), Abbas 17.4-6-33-1 (w1), Naseem 8.2-2-26-4, Yasir 17.2-3-58-4, Asad 3-0-12-0.

Match officials: Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG) and Chris Gaffaney (NZL); TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA); Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).