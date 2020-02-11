Iran opposition figure goes on trial: report

TEHRAN: An Iranian opposition figure who had been living in exile before being arrested in a Revolutionary Guards operation went on trial in Tehran on Monday, Fars news agency said.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the arrest of Ruhollah Zam in October, describing him as a "counter-revolutionary" who was "directed by France´s intelligence service". It did not specify where he was arrested. Zam, who reportedly lived in Paris, ran a channel on the Telegram messaging app called Amadnews. He was accused by authorities of playing an active role in anti-government protests sparked by economic hardship during the winter of 2017-18.