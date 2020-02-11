Scornful SBP

The SBP recently claimed that the spike in inflation was transitory but what are the people to do in the interim? Eat grass? The country is self sufficient in wheat and produces a surplus of sugar and yet we face a shortage in both.

Instead of carrying out fair and transparent probe and taking punitive action against the hoarders and profiteers, the SBP appears to be advising the masses to swallow the bitter pill. This is nothing short of heaping scorn on their concerns.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi