New techniques

Drip and sprinkler irrigation will revolutionize the agricultural sector in Pakistan by increasing food production and farmers incomes while reducing water and other inputs. The government faces two main challenges to implementing this technology: how to increase local expertise and how to effectively provide loans to the farmers so as to finance the proper installation of drip and sprinkler systems. The government can overcome these challenges by partnering with local universities, where free certified courses on drip and sprinkler irrigation can be offered to students. When these students return to their villages they can avail loans to buy and install drip irrigation in their villages for themselves or offer installation and/or maintenance services to others.

To help banks easily give out loans to farmers the government has to implement a system whereby the production data of each farm is collected every harvest season. With such data, banks will be able to estimate their loan risks, while private companies can provide the latest equipment on lease. The increase in yield due to the new equipment can help pay back the cost of the least. With the help of these policies Pakistan can easily triple its current food production.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar