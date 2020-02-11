close
Tue Feb 11, 2020
February 11, 2020

Comical puzzle

Newspost

 
February 11, 2020

It is rather puzzling that driving a car with an ‘Applied For’ plate is not permitted and yet a car cannot be registered unless it’s driven to the Excise & Taxation Office. I am sure there is no dearth of fine brains in the Excise & Taxation Department, Punjab to solve this decades old puzzle.

I appeal to the worthy secretary for the Excise & Taxation Department, Punjab to kindly introduce a system whereby it may be possible to install the registration number plate on a car before it leaves the showroom.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi

